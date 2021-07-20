Claudia Koonz, Chapel Hill, N.C.
I wonder whether many Americans truly grasp the significance of recently disclosed comments by Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Though I fear that many are fast becoming anesthetized to the inchoate ramblings of the prior administration, I am nonetheless shocked that the senior leadership of the U.S. military felt the need to contemplate steps to block then-President Donald Trump’s potential orders to use the military for dangerous or illegal pursuits.
As a former serving member of the Joint Staff under Gen. Colin Powell, I enjoyed a unique opportunity to observe senior military leaders execute myriad complex operations and plan for countless contingencies. I never imagined that senior military leaders in my lifetime would be faced with a nightmare scenario eerily similar to the fictional “Seven Days in May.”
Gen. Milley, an apt student of history, apparently realized the gravity of this “Reichstag moment” and likely the potential road ahead: an emergency presidential decree, an abrogated Constitution, nationalization of the police, etc. It is my fervent hope that more citizens comprehend that we are facing the twilight of our democracy, and that ignoring this situation will have dire consequences for ourselves as well as for any government chosen by the people. Or, in the immortal words of Marcus Tullius Cicero to the Roman Senate regarding Catiline, “Do you not see that your conspiracy is already arrested and rendered powerless by the knowledge which every one here possesses of it?”
Matt Oleksiak, Oakton