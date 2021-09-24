We see only a few sentences of the several calls made in the murky waters of counterintelligence. To play in this cat-and-mouse game, you have to understand that the rules can include: be a friend to your enemy, lie to your friends and be careful your headquarters or your political masters don’t stab you in the back.
Gen. Milley has done his duty and done it well. His credibility as a soldier makes him very effective in dealing with his counterparts. His actions create no doubt of his loyalty to the Constitution or civilian control of the military.
Harry E. Soyster, Alexandria
The writer, a retired lieutenant general, is a former director of the Defense
Intelligence Agency and commanding
general of the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security
Command from 1994 to 1998.
Regarding David Ignatius’s Sept. 20 op-ed, “Gen. Milley’s stress test”:
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark. A. Milley had both a right to do what he did and a duty to do it. Every commissioned officer of the United States takes an oath “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
The Constitution assigns war-making authority to Congress. It does not assign it to the president. Congress has delegated certain authorities for military action to the president, but ordering a nuclear attack on a country that has not attacked the United States is not one of them. Such an order would be unconstitutional and illegal. No member of our military should obey any such order.
Gen. Milley was right to have reminded those who implement nuclear attack instructions of their legal obligations. Existing laws and procedures need to be swiftly updated to more accurately reflect our Constitution and our moral values.
Michael Finley, Chevy Chase
The writer was deputy chief of staff of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and was involved in formulating the War Powers Resolution.