President Biden wiped the stain of those American presidents’ indifference off the fabric of international justice when he issued his April 24 statement on Armenian Remembrance Day and dared to use the words “Ottoman-era Armenian genocide.”
Michael Bloomer, Gainesville
President Biden’s recent statement regarding the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide included the following hopeful words: “As we mourn what was lost, let us also turn our eyes to the future. . . . Let us renew our shared resolve to prevent future atrocities from occurring anywhere in the world.”
As I read Mr. Biden’s statement, I was compelled to think of a disturbing reality in today’s Ethiopia. Atrocities against specific groups of civilians have been occurring at an alarming rate since the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power three years ago. The mass killings of Amharas and Orthodox Tewahedo Christians have become regular occurrences and are well documented. The atrocities are more gruesome and frequent in the Oromia region and places such as Benishangul-Gumuz. Sadly, Mr. Abiy and regional officials seem to lack the resolve or the moral obligation to stop the massacres. Their ruthless disregard for human life and suffering is appalling.
I ask the Biden administration and leaders of the international community to condemn the ongoing ethnic cleansing in Ethiopia and the government’s failure to protect its citizens. The victims and their families are denied basic human rights, security and justice in their own country. I appeal to all peace-loving people to lend their voices to the voiceless in Ethiopia.
Tewodros Abebe, Accokeek