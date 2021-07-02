I read about Marvin’s “discriminatory and exclusionary views and policies.” When I read the alumni magazine, it’s obvious that GWU has not been hampered in dealing with the “burden of that legacy on diversity and inclusion at GW today.” It’s quite diverse.
GWU President Thomas LeBlanc said, “We heard from our community that the Marvin Center name did not represent our GW values.” Well, Marvin certainly was different in at least one way from today’s very expensive GWU. For me, personally, it is a lasting value. Marvin created an opportunity for poor working-class students, including me, to afford a quality education. Tuition back in the 1950s was only $15 a credit hour.
Elva Card, Fairfax