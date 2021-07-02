As a 1958 George Washington University graduate, I was quite upset to read in the June 30 Metro article “After outcry, George Washington University renames its student center” that GWU has decided to rename the Cloyd Heck Marvin Center. Evidently he wasn’t “woke” enough. 

GWU has not always been the happily wealthy university that it is today. It went through some hard times during the Depression. Marvin became president in 1927, and for the next 32 years, he worked to build the foundation for the large and successful university GWU is today. His widow gave $1 million toward building the Marvin Center.  (Do they plan to refund that money to her estate?)

I read about Marvin’s “discriminatory and exclusionary views and policies.” When I read the alumni magazine, it’s obvious that GWU has not been hampered in dealing with the “burden of that legacy on diversity and inclusion at GW today.” It’s quite diverse.

GWU President Thomas LeBlanc said, “We heard from our community that the Marvin Center name did not represent our GW values.” Well, Marvin certainly was different in at least one way from today’s very expensive GWU. For me, personally, it is a lasting value. Marvin created an opportunity for poor working-class students, including me, to afford a quality education. Tuition back in the 1950s was only $15 a credit hour.

Elva Card, Fairfax