Regarding the May 24 Metro article “ ‘These are avoidable deaths’ ”:

Sadly, placing “ghost shoes” along the deadly stretch of Georgia Avenue between Glenmont and Aspen Hill is nothing but empty symbolism. I live within five blocks of the intersections where the Grossmans were struck and killed. My daughter and I both attended Georgian Forest Elementary School, where buses are forced to enter Georgia Avenue without a stoplight. Rippling Brook Drive, one block south, finally got a stoplight last year. But the two-mile stretch of Georgia Avenue doesn’t have speed cameras or police handing out tickets.

Despite the presence of the nearby Glenmont police station, nobody enforces the speed limit. Nobody enforces restrictions on turning on Georgia against traffic from nine intersections without stoplights. Nobody enforces pedestrians crossing without lights or crosswalks. My father almost died a quarter mile south of Rippling Brook about 50 years ago, when somebody speeding on Georgia Avenue T-boned his car. They added a light at Hathaway Drive. It didn’t stop the speeding or the drag racing or the swarms of motorcycles cutting across lanes or the pedestrians jaywalking across Georgia Avenue.

Nothing changed because the police in nearby Glenmont station are ghosts.

Sonny Goldreich, Silver Spring