Despite the presence of the nearby Glenmont police station, nobody enforces the speed limit. Nobody enforces restrictions on turning on Georgia against traffic from nine intersections without stoplights. Nobody enforces pedestrians crossing without lights or crosswalks. My father almost died a quarter mile south of Rippling Brook about 50 years ago, when somebody speeding on Georgia Avenue T-boned his car. They added a light at Hathaway Drive. It didn’t stop the speeding or the drag racing or the swarms of motorcycles cutting across lanes or the pedestrians jaywalking across Georgia Avenue.
Nothing changed because the police in nearby Glenmont station are ghosts.
Sonny Goldreich, Silver Spring