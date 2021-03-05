In addition to the jarring, politically motivated arrest last month of Nika Melia, the leader of the main opposition United National Movement, which included state agents storming the party’s headquarters with tear gas and pepper spray, the Georgian government has been harassing independent media and pressuring nongovernmental organizations (NGOs). A court under Georgian Dream’s thumb is trying to make it a criminal offense to accuse the government of corruption.
Georgia has been a democratic success story in the past, and it could be so again. At the moment, however, the future is bleak. We need our U.S. allies in government, the media and the NGO sector to stand up for Georgian democracy. Mr. Melia must be released, and the pressure on media and NGOs must be eased. We need new free and fair elections to get out of this current, Putin-friendly mess.
Nona Mamulashvili,
Tbilisi, Georgia
The writer is head of international
relations for the United National
Movement.