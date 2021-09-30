In the Sept. 26 news article “Germany’s far right turns to the battle against virus rules,” The Post referred to the German “Grundgesetz,” or “Basic Law,” as “the closest thing [Germany] has to a constitution.” This leaves readers with the impression that Germany has no proper constitution. I have news for The Post: According to the German Federal Ministry of the Interior’s website, the Grundgesetz is Germany’s constitution. Introduced in 1949 for West Germany as a temporary constitutional foundation, it was confirmed as the constitution for unified Germany under the 1990 Unification Treaty.