Patrick F. Morris, Bethesda
Charles Lane wrote an excellent column on the death of former secretary of state Colin L. Powell. Mr. Lane provided a nuanced view that Gen. Powell had of his predecessor in Thomas Jefferson. Though Gen. Powell certainly acknowledged that Jefferson had betrayed his own words in our Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal” by having enslaved more than 600 people, Gen. Powell said that Jefferson “left us so very, very much.”
As Mr. Lane wrote, “Powell, in short, had considered Jefferson in full and reached the conclusion that this U.S. Founder’s achievements were worthy of celebration even if his transgressions were unpardonable.” Why is that a difficult conclusion to reach? Every human being is fallible. Indeed, is it not in our collective self-interest to be forgiving? Perfection — or anything close to that — is simply not possible for any human.
Let the Jefferson statue stay in the New York City Council chambers, and let’s change the name of Fort Benning to Fort Powell soon.
Marc Chafetz, Washington