The Feb. 5 front-page article “Biden aims to make own mark on judiciary” was a valuable evaluation of the new president’s concerted efforts to jump-start the nomination and confirmation of federal judges. One critical feature of that effort is the expeditious nomination and confirmation of D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland to be attorney general. Thus, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) must stop delaying the confirmation process and swiftly provide a confirmation vote for Judge Garland.