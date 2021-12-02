Mr. Poole said “the regular lanes remain free.” The governor’s plan calls for taking a high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction — lanes that are currently free and unrestricted outside of rush hour in each direction — and converting them to 24-hour-a-day toll lanes. That may or may not be a good use of these lanes from a traffic engineering standpoint, but it means what we currently have would not remain free. Mr. Poole also said the toll lanes will be financed based on tolls that commuters choose to pay and this is the same model used for 12 other express lane projects, including in Virginia. Mr. Poole’s own Annual Privatization Report for 2021 shows that most of these projects require some direct taxpayer contribution, including about 20 percent of the overall Interstate 495 project cost in Virginia. We need to be more accurate in how we present the project.