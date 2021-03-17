Bipartisanship is preferable, but how to achieve it? A return to regular order would surely help. Let a bill be introduced as usual. Assign the bill to the appropriate committees for consideration. Hold committee hearings on the bill. Let each side bring spokespeople of the stakeholders and experts. Committee members of each side ask their questions. They research, discuss and propose changes to the bill. The committee votes to release the modified bill to the full chamber for its vote. If the media does its part to shine light on the committee process, the public may better understand the rationale for bipartisan compromises, or the public may better understand why bipartisanship is not working. Either way, the full Congress and the public will know both sides got to make their case.