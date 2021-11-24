Here’s what I would like to say to the Scooter Cowboy: You have no idea that in stepping quickly to get out of your way, all my weight came down on the uneven edge of the sidewalk where it meets the tree box, twisting my ankle in a nasty way. One X-ray, a month of physical therapy and three doctor visits later, I’m still trying to heal this problem, with no luck. And I have had to cut back exercise, mobility and travel. These scooters are supposed to be forbidden on the Central Business District sidewalks, where you were riding; scooters on any sidewalk are clearly dangerous. But you were oblivious — both of the law and the damage you caused — while you rode blithely by.