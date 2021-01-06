Total numbers by age from the 2020 Census are not yet available. However, according to Census Bureau estimates for 2020, there are about 266 million Americans 16 years and older. Assuming a goal of “herd immunity,” defined by Anthony S. Fauci to be about 80 percent of this group, more than 417 million doses of the vaccine will be needed. To achieve this coverage in six months will require well over 2 million shots per day. This is about four times the current rate and twice the goal announced by Mr. Biden.
Ms. Wen’s op-ed points to the major problems we will face, and some of the possible strategies to use if we are to meet this challenge. Following her advice and the advice of other public health experts is what we need right now to get Project Warp Speed back on track.
Douglas Hillmer, Silver Spring