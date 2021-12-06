Mr. Ignatius wrote that “Russia is boasting of its ‘unbreakable’ military alliance with Beijing” and that “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin speaks of Moscow’s eternal bond with Kyiv in nearly the same way that Chinese leaders demand reunification with Taiwan.” Such territorial claims by these putative allies echo those of Imperial Russia and its French ally for, respectively, access to the Turkish straits and a free hand in Morocco in the years leading up to World War I. More ominously, Russia’s support for separatists in eastern Ukraine is eerily similar to Serbia’s foment of a separatist movement in Bosnia-Herzegovina (then part of Austria-Hungary allied with Germany) that was one of the paramount causes of World War I. Nor can one ignore the similarity between the current treaty obligations that require us to come to the aid of our NATO allies in Eastern Europe with those of Germany, Austria and Britain to intervene on behalf of theirs at the time.