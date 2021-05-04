The cost of meat should reflect the true cost to society. That rib-eye steak cooked by the author should be so expensive that he’d be foolish to consume it by himself. Excessive meat consumption is a negative thing for everyone involved. It is bad for the overweight consumer, bad for the planet’s climate and obviously bad for the animals. On the other side of the scale, we have Mr. Hohmann’s new hobby and his insatiable taste buds. This seems like a no-brainer decision for most folks. And, for the record, Mr. Hohmann, if you have never experienced the delicious plant-based burgers now available, perhaps you can learn how to cook them properly.