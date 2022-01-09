The Jan. 4 news article “White House offers aid to small meat producers” noted how the White House has calculated large meatpackers’ profits rose 300 percent during the pandemic. The North American Meat Institute president responded that this calculation failed to assess rising input and fuel costs. The article mentioned Tyson Foods’s added defense of rising prices caused by a drop in production because of the pandemic and severe weather. Yet the company has not taken any corporate action to avoid consumer price hikes as it has maintained its executive compensation and even raised its declared dividend by 3.2 percent on Aug. 12, 2021. Consumer gouging, indeed.