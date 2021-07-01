Is there a way to keep Amtrak on time? We might consider subsidies to freight lines that succeed in giving priority to Amtrak trains. We might also build new passenger-only lines, as other countries have done. But Congress will balk at the cost, ignoring the billions spent on highways and air traffic. Short of building new lines, it would seem useful, perhaps with federal funding, for companies to add more passing sidings on single-track lines and provide two-way running on all existing double-track lines.
Peter Bridges, Arlington
I was surprised not to see mention of the fact that outside the Northeast Corridor, and maybe a few other places, Amtrak does not operate on its own track.
About 10 years ago, I tried using Amtrak as an alternative to flying for monthly trips I make to the Midwest to check on my parents. I traveled from D.C. to Chicago. I was used to the highly efficient D.C.-to-New York trains. I was surprised to learn that in other places, Amtrak operates on freight tracks and often takes a back seat to freight priorities. What was booked as an overnight train ride turned into 24 hours because of congestion on a track somewhere in Ohio. We ended up sitting in a siding in Detroit for many, many hours. It’s the last time I’ve used Amtrak for anything other than travel to New York.
I also used Amtrak to move from San Francisco to Madison, Wis. Though that went smoothly, it really was only functional for tourism. A very relaxing, very slow trip.
Both experiences left me with the impression that long-distance travel on Amtrak is only for vacation or the retired. And that even short trips are only dependable where Amtrak operates on its own track.
It looks to me like Amtrak is only going to be viable as a real travel option in places where it has its own tracks. I’m not seeing discussion of money for it to purchase more rights of way.
Sandy Hoffmann, Washington