If we are truly to “get to work to get women back to work,” families need consistent school or child care. How do we expect mothers to resume working when their children are at home multiple days a week? Ironically, the same day this op-ed was published online, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on reopening schools that advises six feet of social distancing, making it impossible for schools to fully open. Last summer, now-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky advised that three feet was enough, a claim discovered in an email accessed through a public-records request. Mothers — indeed, all families — need the American Rescue Plan’s cash support. But we also need schools. The administration should come out now to declare that all schools should open fully — five days a week — in September. Teachers will be vaccinated. The stimulus includes $130 billion for K-12 education. Beyond all the reasons that kids need school, mothers need school to work. You can’t advocate for one without the other.