In his Jan. 5 op-ed, “The gears of justice can grind down the insurrectionists,” David Ignatius provided an important lesson with his piece about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and the time it takes to achieve justice. Many people are frustrated with Attorney General Merrick Garland, including his former law professor Laurence H. Tribe, about the length of time it is taking Mr. Garland to act.