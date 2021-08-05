By caveating Ms. Lee’s, Ms. Carey’s and MyKayla Skinner’s individual medals, it is disrespecting their individual talent that helped them get to the level that they are. The media ended up portraying Ms. Biles as a magical savior whose absence would make the team fall apart. Surely this was one of the causes of her withdrawing. Ms. Lee, Ms. Carey, Ms. Skinner and Jordan Chiles also should have gotten focus on their routines without having Ms. Biles’s name hovering over them at all times. It would be better for them and for Ms. Biles.
Caroline Dabre, Ashburn