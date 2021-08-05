I agree with Richard Zoglin’s Aug. 3 op-ed, “Is NBC to blame for Simone Biles’s Olympic withdrawal?” The media’s focus on Olympic gymnast Simone Biles during this journey has been disrespectful to both Ms. Biles and the other members representing Team USA in gymnastics. Suni Lee’s gold medal in the all-around event was paired with headlines about how she was able to get the chance to win gold because Ms. Biles withdrew. Jade Carey’s gold medal in the floor exercise had headlines mentioning how Ms. Biles motivated her.

By caveating Ms. Lee’s, Ms. Carey’s and MyKayla Skinner’s individual medals, it is disrespecting their individual talent that helped them get to the level that they are. The media ended up portraying Ms. Biles as a magical savior whose absence would make the team fall apart. Surely this was one of the causes of her withdrawing. Ms. Lee, Ms. Carey, Ms. Skinner and Jordan Chiles also should have gotten focus on their routines without having Ms. Biles’s name hovering over them at all times. It would be better for them and for Ms. Biles. 

Caroline Dabre, Ashburn