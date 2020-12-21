I would like to add one thought to former Voice of America director Amanda Bennett’s Dec. 13 Sunday Opinion essay, “Trump’s dangerous pick to run VOA,” a grim but sadly accurate description of what is likely to be in store for the millions around the world who listen, watch, log on to and depend on Voice of America (VOA) for straight news about the United States and their own areas of the world. Should Robert R. Reilly return to VOA with his stiff-necked insistence that the broadcaster report to the president and work cooperatively with the State Department, listeners, viewers and users of VOA’s websites would walk away quickly and in droves. For it is precisely VOA’s long-standing independence that is the very reason they tune in and log on, just as they have since that first broadcast 78 years ago.