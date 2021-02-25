One of the examples of U.S. cars named for Native Americans cited in “Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to rename vehicles” [news, Feb. 23] was Pontiac’s Aztek, but General Motors appropriated the name Pontiac itself from a Native American. Pontiac was an Odawa (Ottawa) chief famous for leading an attack against British forces at Fort Detroit in 1763. GM founded the Pontiac auto brand in 1926, and its original logo, which GM ditched in 1959 for a V-shaped arrowhead, featured the profile of a stereotypical Indian. After years of faltering sales, GM discontinued the Pontiac brand in 2009.