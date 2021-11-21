Regarding the Nov. 15 news article “Republicans warn of payback after Bannon indictment”: 

The Republican strategy to take over local offices and departments, openly acknowledged by former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon, repeats a strategy from the 1980s from which the Gingrich class ultimately arose.

This time, though, it is abetted by threats to the lives and careers of local governmental public health officials and their families and now members of boards of education. Resignations, dismissals and disinterest in positions of appointed and elected office by those with the most open-minded and science-based approach to their work are the result. In the case of both local groups of officials, it stems from their actions and their communication with the public they are charged to protect.

Failure to defend by word or deed these and the next group of officials in other important positions threatens the health, livelihood and safety of communities nationwide now and in the future.

Mr. Bannon and his colleagues, already dismissive and gnawing at our democratic process, use this as a tactic to replace those driven from office and to control the local decision-making apparatus with their ideological kin. The result: a next generation of local, state and federal hyperpartisans who will further damage the nation’s already imperfect democracy.

Robert Pestronk, Chevy Chase