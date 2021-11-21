Failure to defend by word or deed these and the next group of officials in other important positions threatens the health, livelihood and safety of communities nationwide now and in the future.
Mr. Bannon and his colleagues, already dismissive and gnawing at our democratic process, use this as a tactic to replace those driven from office and to control the local decision-making apparatus with their ideological kin. The result: a next generation of local, state and federal hyperpartisans who will further damage the nation’s already imperfect democracy.
Robert Pestronk, Chevy Chase