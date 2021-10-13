In addition to the Harvard study cited by Mr. Milloy, my colleagues and I point to a recent study of health-care workers that showed that those following largely plant-based diets had 73 percent lower odds of developing moderate-to-severe covid, the disease caused by the coronavirus, compared with those following other diets.
Based on this research and to help make Mr. Milloy’s suggestions reality, we urge three key strategies to improve health and decrease vulnerability to the coronavirus: Doctors should encourage patients to improve underlying health conditions, including adopting healthful dietary habits, particularly a renewed emphasis on vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes and plant-based diets. Medical practitioners should refer appropriate patients to registered dietitians as a matter of medical urgency. Hospitals should provide information about good nutrition to patients, families, visitors and staff, and should model it with the foods they serve.
Saray Stancic, Washington
The writer is director of medical
education for the Physicians
Committee for Responsible Medicine.