Let’s go where the money is.
We’ve done it before. Our national approach to making renewable energy successfully used this tactic, in several steps:
• Enactment of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act in 1978, which resulted in the privatization of power generation.
• Enactment of tax credits for wind power (1992) and solar energy (2008) that attracted vast sums of investment.
• Enactment of renewable portfolio standards by state governments in the 2000s that gave Wall Street confidence that this would be a multiyear market.
• Enactment of net metering by state governments in the 2000s that attracted Wall Street financing of rooftop solar systems.
None of those required government program spending. They were and are government mechanisms to move private capital to intended purposes. This is the way forward. Tax credits are good, and we also need to consider tax revenues generated by those investments. Can we devise government policies that flow capital to climate solutions and at the same time generate net revenue to the government?
Michael Eckhart, Annapolis
The writer is former global head of environmental finance for Citigroup and former president of the American Council on Renewable Energy.