Now that the members have been chosen from the more than 1,200 Virginians who applied, that prediction is a disservice to all of them. Their ranks include lawyers, military veterans and people who led corporations, nonprofits and small businesses. The bipartisan citizen members reflect the commonwealth’s geographic and racial diversity — as did the legislative members who had previously been appointed. The selection committee repeatedly praised the quality of the applicants from which it was asked to choose.
We know this because the finalists’ applications and the selection committee’s deliberations were open to the public. The finalists’ state and local political contributions were also tallied before the selection was made. All of this marked the first steps in creating “sunshine” as the new commission begins its work.
Sara Fitzgerald, Falls Church
The writer, who applied for the commission, worked on redistricting reform with the League of Women Voters of
Virginia and OneVirginia2021.