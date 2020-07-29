Joseph A. Capone, Oakton

Two paragraphs in the July 26 front-page article “The worst-case scenario” leaped out at me, in describing the “de-escalation” training Officer Thomas Parker received. One was the instructor’s suggestion that if a mentally ill person ran away, it might be best to let them — and the sergeant who said he would always give chase because “that’s why we became cops!” The second was the chaplain who instructed the class, “You never shoot a man, they always choose to be shot.”

Both statements deserved powerful refutation; neither got them. Not all the training in the world is going to reduce police brutality if this is what officers are being taught.

Tracy Thompson, Bowie

I was relieved that Officer Thomas Parker’s unwanted encounter with a person in a mental health crisis did not end in yet another needless tragedy. It’s instructive that, of the training the Huntsville, Ala., police department provided Mr. Parker, 732 hours were focused on firearms and physical control tactics and 16 hours (2.1 percent of the total) on mental health and de-escalation. Those numbers provide cynical proof of the Huntsville Police Department’s low priority and disregard of such training and why the first responders to such situations should not be the police.

As one of Mr. Parker’s colleagues so wisely stated, “I feel like if they care enough to send us to those calls a few times a day, they should allocate money for someone that’s an expert.” Thank goodness that Montgomery County and other jurisdictions finally are beginning to expand their rapid-response capacities to respond to mental health crises.

Paul Holmes, Silver Spring

The excellent July 26 front-page article “The worst-case scenario,” about real-life police work involving someone in a mental health crisis, showed the naivete of those who think the police can magically be removed from mental health crises in favor of professionals better equipped to handle such cases. Defunding the police sounds great in the political arena, but it will have real-world unintended consequences in our communities, especially in cases where the “client” has the potential to become violent like the situation Officer Thomas Parker successfully defused.

Certainly somewhere in such encounters, professionals in mental health and social work will need to be involved — but only after the person in crisis is separated from danger to self or others. The police will still be needed on a great number of these “unknown trouble” calls.