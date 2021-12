SAT and ACT scores reflect a student’s ability to focus for three hours, not their work ethic or intelligence. Also, SAT scores correlate with family income, as students with a family income of $100,000 or more are more than twice as likely to have SAT scores between 1400 and 1600 than students with a family income under $50,000, according to the Forbes article “How admissions tests discriminate against low-income and minority student admissions at selective colleges.” However, I agree with supporters of standardized testing in their claim that grades aren’t an adequate indicator of ability, because grades aren’t standardized across the country.