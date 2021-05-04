Today, as we fight to eradicate the deadliest pandemic in 100 years and witness protests and violence in our streets and around our Capitol, we are reminded of the great challenges facing the United States and our democracy, and painfully learning none of this is easy.
The United States has lost a real hero. But in the generations of men and women who continue to fly their big rockets to space, Collins’s legacy inspires us all; he taught us that we can do “the hard stuff.”
Daniel Cohen, Silver Spring
The writer is the director of the PBS documentary “Space Shuttle Columbia: Mission of Hope.”