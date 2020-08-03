George F. Will’s July 30 op-ed, “The end of national nightmare 2.0,” which noted that Democratic legislative action in the 1960s that “lunged beyond majority public opinion” led to five out of six GOP presidential victories, might have identified the overreach referenced.
All five of the GOP victories featured dog-whistle, tough-on-crime pledges, clearly deploring civil rights legislation that was required to address 100 years of injustice — as well as the correction of a problem that undermined any moral stand that the United States projected internationally. Mr. Will’s failure to be clear on this point unfairly tarnished the courage of those from both parties who took unpopular but necessary stands.