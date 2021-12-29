If Ms. Mosby doesn’t want to enforce the law, she should run for the legislature and change the law. We need effective and fair prosecution of criminals; otherwise, society becomes lawless and unsafe. Not all offenders should go to jail, but they should be accountable in a court of law. Without the rule of law, we have no society.
Mr. Hogan is right: We must fight crime, not ignore it.
Jim Shalleck, Montgomery Village
The writer is a candidate for the
Republican nomination for Maryland attorney general.