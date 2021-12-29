Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby (D) is wrong; Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is right. Their feud, as highlighted in the Dec. 22 Metro article “Baltimore’s Mosby ramps up Hogan feud, accusing him of ‘dog-whistling,” exemplifies the national debate over prosecutors who have decided not to prosecute certain crimes in their discretion. A prosecutor is sworn to prosecute the guilty and protect the innocent. They are not to decide which crimes should be prosecuted. That is a function of the legislature, elected representatives of the people, to decide what conduct is criminal. Prosecutors certainly have the authority to decide what cases to plea-bargain, to bring to trial and to recommend sentences, but not to decide what criminal statutes should not be enforced.