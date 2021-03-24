It is time for the government to come clean about the true annual costs of climate change to all segments of society, including taxpayers, with detailed annual reports on the topic required to be submitted to Congress by the appropriate federal agencies. Only then will the costs of climate change become clear and will full pressure be exerted on Congress to act to cut the greenhouse emissions that are the ultimate source of the problem.
Paul Bledsoe, Washington
The writer served on the White House Climate Change Task Force under
President Bill Clinton.