The news that colleges are relaxing restrictions will end up affecting more than the current student population [“Colleges loosen rules as cases fall,” Metro, May 29]. Admittedly of less consequence than educating tomorrow’s leaders, the fact is that colleges have been postponing (if not outright canceling) class reunion activities for well more than a year now.

I am a 1970 graduate of Georgetown, and we are still trying to figure out when we might be able to pull off our 50th-anniversary reunion, which was scheduled for this time last year. Classes behind us have also missed their reunions. Double that for the next year’s cohort as well. Reunions serve their social purpose, of course, and we’ve all learned to live without as much engagement with friends as we’d like, but reunions are also important to college administrations in terms of focused fundraising and the renewal and perpetuation of alumni loyalty. I’m sure college administrators have it on their recovery lists, somewhere after getting the students back on campus. 

Thomas M. Sneeringer, Washington