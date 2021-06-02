I am a 1970 graduate of Georgetown, and we are still trying to figure out when we might be able to pull off our 50th-anniversary reunion, which was scheduled for this time last year. Classes behind us have also missed their reunions. Double that for the next year’s cohort as well. Reunions serve their social purpose, of course, and we’ve all learned to live without as much engagement with friends as we’d like, but reunions are also important to college administrations in terms of focused fundraising and the renewal and perpetuation of alumni loyalty. I’m sure college administrators have it on their recovery lists, somewhere after getting the students back on campus.