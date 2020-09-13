Bob Samuelson is characterized by integrity. I have never seen him on television; I suspect that’s because he feels he wouldn’t have time in a TV format to think about what he should say, let alone research it. The only equally TV-averse journalist I knew was Meg Greenfield — pretty good company. I love that Sam’s opinions are his own. When the worst columnists put on a blue shirt or a red shirt and write not to inform the reader but to help the cause, Sam always wore his own shirt. To write his weekly column, he tried to learn things. And he wrote to inform the readers. I didn’t agree with everything he wrote. (I am pleased that he retires without succeeding in abolishing Amtrak.) He was repelled by President Trump (my words, not his), but equally offended by Democrats who weren’t logical thinkers. His favorite teacher in college was a cranky individualist who insisted on thinking through opinions, even if they were opinions all good people were supposed to share. (It was the 1960s.)