The May 3 Metro article “Girl shot in D.C. was visiting family” carried the subtitle “7-year-old is expected to make full recovery after being struck in chest.” I beg to differ. If she has excellent doctors, she may recover fully from the physical consequences.

Too little attention is given to the psychological effects of such violence. Post-traumatic stress disorder doesn’t occur only in those involved in war; it often occurs in victims of violence, as well as in family members and witnesses.

These emotional scars can last a lifetime.

Developmentally, at age 7, a child should be acquiring a sense of independence and control in her life; after such an injury, important steps toward maturity are delayed or never fully gained.

From the description in the article, the mother did what a responsible parent should do: She didn’t let her daughter wander off; she kept her child within sight in a courtyard.

And the shooters? They may be young men, but their futures are in question, their families traumatized.

It is a disgrace that our country cares so little about the life and well-being of its children. This is one child, one shooting. Imagine how many are impacted when you add up victims, families, bystanders and shooters.

We are becoming a nation of fearful, traumatized citizens. How is this not domestic terrorism? How is this not a public health crisis? When does it end? Surely it doesn’t have to be like this.

Margaret Davenport, Vienna