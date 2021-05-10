These emotional scars can last a lifetime.
Developmentally, at age 7, a child should be acquiring a sense of independence and control in her life; after such an injury, important steps toward maturity are delayed or never fully gained.
From the description in the article, the mother did what a responsible parent should do: She didn’t let her daughter wander off; she kept her child within sight in a courtyard.
And the shooters? They may be young men, but their futures are in question, their families traumatized.
It is a disgrace that our country cares so little about the life and well-being of its children. This is one child, one shooting. Imagine how many are impacted when you add up victims, families, bystanders and shooters.
We are becoming a nation of fearful, traumatized citizens. How is this not domestic terrorism? How is this not a public health crisis? When does it end? Surely it doesn’t have to be like this.
Margaret Davenport, Vienna