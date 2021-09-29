Fortunately, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit vacated its own decision because the woman who brought the challenge turned 21 before the ruling formally took effect. I do wonder whether that panel would apply the same “logic” to the recently enacted Texas abortion restrictions that similarly reduce a woman’s constitutional right — to an abortion — to second-class status and will inevitably drive many pregnant women to unlicensed practitioners and other dangerous choices. Color me skeptical.
Douglas M. Pollock, Oakton