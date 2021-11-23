Moreover, the column failed to examine the gun owner’s culpability by neglecting basic safe-storage practices. What did the couple do to secure their firearms from being stolen in the first place? Weak gun laws coupled with unsafe storage practices lead to thousands of deadly, untraceable firearms being stolen each year and contribute to violent crime that disproportionately impacts Black and brown communities. Despite their efforts, the couple’s guns were never recovered.
We must stop this cycle of violence in all its forms, and that can happen only if we safely store guns and accept that guns don’t make you safer.
Janel Cubbage, Pikesville