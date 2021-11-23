Courtland Milloy’s Nov. 17 Metro column, “For a D.C. couple, guns bring safety — until they’re stolen,” included the message that building community within a neighborhood is important, yet it never challenged unsafe gun storage and the false assumption that people are safer with guns. 

Contrary to the gun lobby’s messaging, research shows that gun ownership and easy access to guns put individuals and their families at higher risk of death and injury. The presence of a gun in the home is correlated with an increased risk for suicide by gun and homicide victimization. 

Moreover, the column failed to examine the gun owner’s culpability by neglecting basic safe-storage practices. What did the couple do to secure their firearms from being stolen in the first place? Weak gun laws coupled with unsafe storage practices lead to thousands of deadly, untraceable firearms being stolen each year and contribute to violent crime that disproportionately impacts Black and brown communities. Despite their efforts, the couple’s guns were never recovered. 

We must stop this cycle of violence in all its forms, and that can happen only if we safely store guns and accept that ​​guns don’t make you safer.

Janel Cubbage, Pikesville