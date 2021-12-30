I was shocked to see that the proposed repaving will be limited to the parkway north of Interstate 495, not south in Fairfax County. I have driven the stretch between Old Town Alexandria and Mount Vernon for more than 30 years. In that time, there has been no meaningful repaving, only patch jobs that make the surface even more unstable. Recently there have been new, intermittent lane closures, inadequate signing of such and new turn lanes. The one-lane sections cause tailgating. Combine all this with the laughably unrealistic low speed limits that are not enforced, and you have a road that is one of the more dangerous in our area.