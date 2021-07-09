That was the formula supporting a peaceful transition in 1994, when we represented the then-elected government in efforts to restore democracy following a military coup. Our shared goal was modest: to move Haiti “from misery to poverty with dignity.” It is unfinished business, and we urge the international community to redouble efforts to restore Haiti’s democracy and in so doing, ensure regional stability.
Mike Barnes, Washington
Meg Roggensack, Chevy Chase
The writers served as counsel to the democratically elected government of Haiti from 1990 to 1996.