Regarding the July 8 front-page article “Haiti’s president killed in attack at his residence”:

Haiti’s last assassination of a senior government official was 28 years ago, in October 1993, when an armed gang killed Justice Minister Guy Malary outside his offices in downtown Port-au-Prince. Though the political circumstances triggering Wednesday’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse are different, the underlying causes haven’t changed. Haiti desperately needs the stability that a peaceful democratic transfer of power can help ensure, backed by a robust international program to strengthen civic institutions and economic recovery that, to the extent possible, is implemented at the community level, with local input.

That was the formula supporting a peaceful transition in 1994, when we represented the then-elected government in efforts to restore democracy following a military coup. Our shared goal was modest: to move Haiti “from misery to poverty with dignity.” It is unfinished business, and we urge the international community to redouble efforts to restore Haiti’s democracy and in so doing, ensure regional stability.

Mike Barnes, Washington

Meg Roggensack, Chevy Chase

The writers served as counsel to the democratically elected government of Haiti from 1990 to 1996.