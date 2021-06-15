The U.S. commitment of vaccine donations to the world’s poorest countries should get help to Haiti. Covax must put Haiti on the distribution list. And what about those Johnson & Johnson vaccines that were going to expire? Can we find a way to divert them to Haiti? Nonprofits such as Food for the Poor have experience shipping medications into Haiti, and Haitian hospitals are eager to have the vaccines. Let’s put the logistics together and begin to save lives now.
Haitians are stressed with political problems, violence and hunger. The last thing they need is to face the coronavirus alone and forgotten.
James I. McDaniel, Springfield