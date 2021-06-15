The June 10 news article “U.S. to donate vaccine globally” discussed the U.S. vaccine donation plan. We also have an opportunity to save lives in Haiti, where I have volunteered with Nativity Catholic Church. After months of reprieve, Haitians today are facing a fatal surge in coronavirus infections. Pan American Health Organization Director Carissa F. Etienne has warned that the coronavirus response in Haiti must be scaled up dramatically. According to Our World in Data, the Dominican Republic, adjacent to Haiti, has vaccinated 39 percent of its people with at least one dose. Haiti has vaccinated none.

The U.S. commitment of vaccine donations to the world’s poorest countries should get help to Haiti. Covax must put Haiti on the distribution list. And what about those Johnson & Johnson vaccines that were going to expire? Can we find a way to divert them to Haiti? Nonprofits such as Food for the Poor have experience shipping medications into Haiti, and Haitian hospitals are eager to have the vaccines. Let’s put the logistics together and begin to save lives now.

Haitians are stressed with political problems, violence and hunger. The last thing they need is to face the coronavirus alone and forgotten.

James I. McDaniel, Springfield