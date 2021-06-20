Mr. Moïse’s last election drew 21 percent of eligible voters because Haitians had no faith in the process and because of the heavy hand of Haiti’s so-called international community friends in choosing and eliminating candidates. Pressing the opposition parties to participate in another sham election held for the sake of having elections is guaranteed to bring greater instability and turmoil to this country. Recovery must start with a sovereign national convention that is open and transparent and that sets the rules for elections. For once, listen to the Haitian people and help them with what they want to accomplish. To move forward with elections would not only be criminal, but it also would produce more chaos and misery. Without the real involvement of the majority in determining our country’s future, Haiti has no chance to recover.