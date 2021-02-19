Mr. Moïse has been the driving force pushing to get elections funded, scheduled and held, and is working with the United States, the Organization of American States and the United Nations for on-ground support and monitoring to ensure free, credible elections.
Constitutional reform is needed to resolve the fundamental problems with our governance structures that have created a weak democratic system and political dynamics that don’t deliver for the country. Nearly 90 percent of Haitians agree with reforming the constitution. A national referendum on the new draft is scheduled for April.
Haiti has immense challenges, but the president has tangibly fought corruption, including opening the notoriously corrupt and politically connected energy sector to transparent competition for the first time. And he is spending his remaining political capital creating lasting change in Haiti through the constitution, the only real way to finally establish checks, balances and a functioning representative democracy.
Bocchit Edmond, Washington
The writer is the Haitian ambassador to the United States.