My son is dealing with the loss of his friend. I didn’t know her, but I know my son loved her. They shared their college days, confided in one another, partied and laughed and supported one another. I last saw her at my son’s wedding. She talked to me kindly, laughed spontaneously and danced exuberantly. She was a human being in her 40s, bright and funny and caring. My heart breaks for her family and friends. I am overwhelmed thinking that she is one of 500,000 stories, not just a statistic.
Christina Bergman, Greensburg, Pa.