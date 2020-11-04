Mr. Updegrove makes his deeply held views of same-sex marriage very clear. His understanding of the law is not so clear. Mr. Updegrove, the individual, is free to take (and publish) whatever photographs promote his views, while enjoying First Amendment protection from most government interference, including from the Virginia Values Act.
However, Bob Updegrove Photography, the business, is not so free. The business offers services for sale to the public as a “place of public accommodation” under the Virginia Values Act. Virginia businesses may not refuse to serve gay or lesbian people, or people of any race, or pregnant people, or disabled people, or any other class of people covered by the act. Neither can Bob Updegrove Photography.
The Virginia Values Act adds to a growing body of law that outlaws the shameful commercial discrimination against disfavored groups — racial, ethnic, religious, economic and sexual groups — that blights our history. Hats off to you, Virginia.
M.T. Roberts, Falls Church