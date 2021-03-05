In many instances, special-needs students cannot tolerate wearing masks. In many instances, special-needs students and teachers cannot socially distance, because the students need direct, hands-on help from their teachers and paraprofessionals.
When the learning environment cannot abide masks and social distancing, the teachers and the kids are exposed to heightened risk. My daughter is one of those teachers, and her exposure is exacerbated by the fact that she is in an interior classroom with no windows, meaning there is no fresh air available to mitigate the risk to her and her students. It’s a toxic mix: no masks, no social distancing, no fresh air. We have asked MCPS, the governor’s office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address these concerns and provide substantive guidance on how to mitigate the risks. None has responded.
It’s almost as though these kids have been forgotten, or the unique concerns for their safety ignored, even though they are in the first group back to school in Montgomery County. It’s a very disappointing abrogation of leadership.
Charles F. Mitchell, Rockville