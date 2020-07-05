The June 23 editorial “The battle for fairness isn’t over” incorrectly claimed the Department of Health and Human Services’s recent anti-discrimination rule “yank[s] away access to health care” from vulnerable populations during a pandemic. Specifically, the editorial objected to the rule no longer having language about gender identity and termination of pregnancy, but neglected to mention that those provisions were held unlawful and unenforceable by a federal court in December 2016. The editorial cited a recent Supreme Court decision on discrimination as an alleged counterpoint to the Trump administration’s positions. Though the decision raises important questions about the scope of anti-discrimination laws, the editorial neglected to mention that it was the Obama, not Trump, administration that decided to exclude sexual orientation as a protected category in this health-care rule a mere four years ago.

We at HHS respect the dignity of every human being and are committed to vigorously enforcing civil rights protections in health care, especially during the pandemic. When my office learned that some states had policies disqualifying people with disabilities from receiving ventilator treatment in case of shortages, we sprang into action, resulting in four states (and counting) changing their policies to ensure there will be no discrimination against people with disabilities during the pandemic and future crises. It is our privilege and honor to work every day to further equal treatment and meaningful access to health care without discrimination under law. And, in this important sense, nothing has changed.

Roger Severino, Washington

The writer is director of the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services.