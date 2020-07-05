We at HHS respect the dignity of every human being and are committed to vigorously enforcing civil rights protections in health care, especially during the pandemic. When my office learned that some states had policies disqualifying people with disabilities from receiving ventilator treatment in case of shortages, we sprang into action, resulting in four states (and counting) changing their policies to ensure there will be no discrimination against people with disabilities during the pandemic and future crises. It is our privilege and honor to work every day to further equal treatment and meaningful access to health care without discrimination under law. And, in this important sense, nothing has changed.
Roger Severino, Washington
The writer is director of the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services.