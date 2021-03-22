If the notion behind the ACA changes is “that the government should ensure that all Americans can buy quality coverage they can afford,” this bill does not do that. Coverage does not equate to affordable health care, as the tens of millions of people who are underinsured can attest to. Under the relief bill, an individual who made $58,000 a year would see his or her yearly insurance cost decrease from $12,900 a year to $4,950 a year, according to the Congressional Budget Office. No mention was made of what out-of-pocket costs would be, which could still leave tens of millions underinsured. One proposal for Medicare-for-all estimates that this same individual would pay about $1,824 per year in extra taxes with no premiums or other extra costs.