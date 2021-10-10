Ethically, the only questions are whether the patient was treated with respect and dignity and whether the medical team acted in her best interests. On the first, we can only speculate, but the use of the pseudonym suggests she was. On the second, Lacks was given the most advanced treatment available.
Providing care to a patient in need and making a lasting contribution to biomedical science has been recast as an act of callous indifference at best and overt racism at worst. Neither characterization captures the mores or motivations of Gey and his colleagues.
Albert D. Donnenberg, Pittsburgh
The Lacks family is suing a biotechnology company 70 years after the death of Henrietta Lacks in 1951. The medical world can attribute a lot of groundbreaking advancement to the use of HeLa cells, but no one has ever compensated her or her family for the unconsented cloning of her biological material.
Extracting someone’s cells without their consent under duress conditions is theft. The question that has yet to be answered is why isn’t anyone holding Johns Hopkins accountable. The prestigious institution has continuously operated under questionable ethics, yet articles still leave them out of scrutiny and instead turn to the family to explain a legacy that is clouded by racism and medical mistreatment. The Lacks family is owed compensation, period.
Sabrina Azemar Butler, Tucson