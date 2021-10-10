Regarding the Oct. 5 Metro article “Woman’s kin file suit tied to use of her cells”:

I started my graduate studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health in 1974, 23 years after George Gey’s groundbreaking innovation of continuously growing human cells outside the body.

HeLa cells were widely used in scientific research when I was a student, as they are today. Cell lines derived from other tumors had become mainstays of biomedical research. As students, we learned that HeLa cells were obtained from the tumor of a patient with cervical cancer. We were told that her name was Helen Lane, and that she was a community patient who received what was then cutting-edge radiation implant therapy. Years later, I learned that Helen Lane was a pseudonym for Henrietta Lacks, the name possibly invented by Gey to protect the privacy of his patient when HeLa cells became famous. By today’s standards, Lacks did not give informed consent, either for her innovative treatment or for the use of her tumor specimen for research. And by today’s standards, even the HeLa abbreviation would not be acceptable. But 70 years ago, there were no formal procedures for informed consent.

Ethically, the only questions are whether the patient was treated with respect and dignity and whether the medical team acted in her best interests. On the first, we can only speculate, but the use of the pseudonym suggests she was. On the second, Lacks was given the most advanced treatment available.

Providing care to a patient in need and making a lasting contribution to biomedical science has been recast as an act of callous indifference at best and overt racism at worst. Neither characterization captures the mores or motivations of Gey and his colleagues.

Albert D. Donnenberg, Pittsburgh

The Lacks family is suing a biotechnology company 70 years after the death of Henrietta Lacks in 1951. The medical world can attribute a lot of groundbreaking advancement to the use of HeLa cells, but no one has ever compensated her or her family for the unconsented cloning of her biological material.

Extracting someone’s cells without their consent under duress conditions is theft. The question that has yet to be answered is why isn’t anyone holding Johns Hopkins accountable. The prestigious institution has continuously operated under questionable ethics, yet articles still leave them out of scrutiny and instead turn to the family to explain a legacy that is clouded by racism and medical mistreatment. The Lacks family is owed compensation, period.

Sabrina Azemar Butler, Tucson