HeLa cells were widely used in scientific research when I was a student, as they are today. Cell lines derived from other tumors had become mainstays of biomedical research. As students, we learned that HeLa cells were obtained from the tumor of a patient with cervical cancer. We were told that her name was Helen Lane, and that she was a community patient who received what was then cutting-edge radiation implant therapy. Years later, I learned that Helen Lane was a pseudonym for Henrietta Lacks, the name possibly invented by Gey to protect the privacy of his patient when HeLa cells became famous. By today’s standards, Lacks did not give informed consent, either for her innovative treatment or for the use of her tumor specimen for research. And by today’s standards, even the HeLa abbreviation would not be acceptable. But 70 years ago, there were no formal procedures for informed consent.