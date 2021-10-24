I have been a wearer of hearing aids for 66 years. I have received all of my hearing aids from either an audiologist or a physician. Without hearing aids, I would not have been able to go to law school and work as an attorney for 30 years with the Justice Department. Over-the-counter hearing aids would be much more affordable but not an adequate substitute for the assistance of an audiologist trained to test for hearing loss and the specific settings to provide meaningful use of a hearing instrument. It is an excellent idea to make hearing aids available to people with hearing impairments who can’t afford these instruments. However, the FDA should offer such a program only with the assistance of a trained audiologist.