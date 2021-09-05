Treatment programs exist but not in the numbers that are required to help these young people move from victims to survivors. Vista Maria is a model program in Michigan affiliated with the Sisters of the Good Shepherd, as is my organization. Vista Maria provides a full continuum of care from residential services, to health and wellness and foster care when appropriate. Our local, state and federal governments need to address this issue and offer grants to create more live-in treatment centers to care for the whole person and make each person whole.
Fran Eskin-Royer, Silver Spring
The writer is executive director
of the National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd.